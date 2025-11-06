Fall-Winter 2025/26 fashion trend — over-the-knee boots take center stage

Over-the-knee boots. Photo: freepik

Over-the-knee boots are making a major comeback this fall-winter season. No longer just a practical choice for cold weather, they’ve become the bold centerpiece of any outfit. This trend celebrates confidence, attitude, and a touch of daring — proving that fashion’s most striking statements often start from the ground up.

Learn how to style them and find the perfect pair for your wardrobe, according to Vogue.

Advertisement

Over-the-knee boots dominate Fall-Winter 2025:

This season, designers have reimagined the classic design. Some used soft leather that wraps around the leg like a second skin. Others played with volume, incorporating massive soles, belts, zippers, and textured inserts. These details add character without ostentatious aggression.

Stella McCartney. Photo: Vogue

Stella McCartney offers a touch of shine and sophistication. Her boots resemble evening dresses, but with a twist. Balmain draws inspiration from architecture, incorporating soft pleats and the flowing fabric effect into loose-fitting coats. Altuzarra mixes textures, combining smooth leather with fur and pairing short dresses with woolen coats to create a feeling of warmth and luxury.

Ralph Lauren and Khaite opt for subdued colors, such as deep browns, grays, and graphite. They suggest wearing boots with not only dresses but also jeans to add comfort without compromising style. Courrèges takes us back to the 2010s with lacquered models reminiscent of the club era.

Khaite. Photo: Vogue

As always, Balenciaga plays with contrasts, combining high boots with technical fabrics to create a sense of movement in the big city. Their boots aren't romantic; they're about confidence in the rhythm of the metropolis.

Balenciaga. Photo: Vogue

The 2025/2026 season is when boots become more than just an item of clothing; they become a means of self-expression. They can be restrained or bold, made of leather or fabric, minimalist or embellished — the important thing is that they are comfortable and accentuate your style.

Read more:

Most popular winter sneakers 2025 — fashion top picks

The best short boots for Fall 2025 — comfortable and chic