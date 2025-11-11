Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main Fashion and beauty Leonardo DiCaprio’s iconic 90s style — how it defined an era

Leonardo DiCaprio’s iconic 90s style — how it defined an era

en
Publication time 11 November 2025 14:40
Updated 14:47
90s fashion through the eyes of Leonardo DiCaprio — how he dressed back then
Young Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: Rose Hartman/Archive. Getty Images.

The now 51-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1990s was more than just an actor — he was a cultural phenomenon. He embodied the raw youthful energy that directors, photographers, and designers all tried to capture. His style seemed simple, yet it was deeply intentional. Today, November 11, on his birthday, we look back at some of his most iconic looks.

Novyny.LIVE takes a closer look.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s iconic 90s style

On the red carpet in the 90s, Leo often appeared in classic suits but always with his own twist — an unbuttoned shirt, a bold leather belt with a heavy buckle, or a slightly oversized jacket. His effortless natural charm shone through: he didn’t play a role — he was simply himself.

Young DiCaprio had impeccable style in the 90s
Leo in a suit. Photo: SGranitz/WireImage/Getty Images

In everyday life, he was often seen in loose jeans, flannel shirts, baseball caps, and chunky sweaters — the kind of easy, casual look that seemed accidental but looked straight out of a Calvin Klein campaign. He loved texture — denim, suede, knitwear, leather — and frequently mixed them, creating an impression of casual chaos with hidden logic.

Stylish things from the 90s that are still relevant today
The actor in a stylish sweater. Photo: Ron Davis/Getty Images

His style reflected the spirit of the decade — part grunge, part vintage, part Hollywood glam. Yet there was an honesty to it. Leo never aimed for perfection, and that authenticity made him the ideal for an entire generation.

Leonardo DiCaprio's iconic style — as it was in the 90s - photo 3
A fashionable 90s look by the actor. Photo: Barry King/WireImage/Getty Images

His 90s looks remain a source of inspiration for those who value realness and charisma over brands and trends.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
