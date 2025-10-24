The 2.25 rule by John Frieda: how to tell if short hair looks good on you

Haircut. Photo: freepik.com

Many women admit that the idea of getting a short haircut often symbolizes a desire for renewal. They want a fresh start, a change, and the feeling that a new chapter is beginning. But at the same time, doubts arise: "What if it doesn't suit me?"

Cutting your hair short is more than just a change of hairstyle; it's a step forward. However, to ensure the decision is successful and does not cause regret, it is important to first determine if short hair will really suit you.

John Frieda's 2.25 Rule

The renowned hairstylist John Frieda created a simple method to determine who looks good with short hair. He found that the angle of the jaw plays a decisive role and called it the "2.25 rule".

To use it, you only need a ruler and a pencil:

Place the pencil horizontally under your chin.

Then, place the ruler vertically under your ear to form the letter "L".

See where they intersect.

If the distance is 2.25 inches (5.71 cm) or less, a short haircut will most likely suit you. If the distance is greater than 2.25 inches, long hair will soften and naturally accentuate your features.

Haircut. Photo: freepik.com

This rule only shows one aspect: the proportions of the face. However, other factors also influence the suitability of a short haircut, such as hair thickness and texture, facial features, and even style and posture. Sometimes, a short haircut looks perfect not because of the shape of the face, but because the person wearing it looks more confident.

In general, it is worth consulting with your stylist before making a decision — they will help you choose an option that emphasizes your individuality. If you feel it's time for a change, trust that feeling and take the plunge.

