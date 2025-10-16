The legendary Birkin bangs — a timeless trend

Demi Moore. Photo: instagram.com/dimitrishair

This fall, the true beauty hit is the Jane Birkin–style bangs. The same iconic star from the 1970s, whose look appeared effortlessly elegant and light, is once again inspiring hairstyle updates. The new trend has been embraced by Demi Moore, Jennifer Lawrence, Kourtney Kardashian, and many others, and it is certainly far from being a fleeting fashion whim.

What makes the Birkin bangs special

Unlike classic bangs, which require a perfect cut and daily styling, the Birkin bangs embrace natural imperfection. They are slightly tousled, light, and unobtrusive — which makes them versatile. These bangs beautifully frame the face, soften sharp features, and add freshness and youthfulness.

Jennifer Lawrence showcased a stylish version at the Sundance Festival and at the Dior show in Paris.

Demi Moore added a classic touch to her look, while Kourtney Kardashian opted for a soft, shorter version. Leighton Meester, in turn, demonstrated a natural, slightly messy version that looked very stylish.

Another fall trend — the choppy bangs

Choppy bangs are also making a comeback. They add lightness and airiness, highlight facial features, and suit medium to long hair lengths.

Additionally, they are lightweight and very practical to style, making them a great choice for those who do not want to spend much time on daily hair maintenance.

