Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion and beauty The legend returns — why everyone is wearing Birkin bangs again

The legend returns — why everyone is wearing Birkin bangs again

en
Publication time 16 October 2025 03:12
The legendary Birkin bangs — a timeless trend
Demi Moore. Photo: instagram.com/dimitrishair

This fall, the true beauty hit is the Jane Birkin–style bangs. The same iconic star from the 1970s, whose look appeared effortlessly elegant and light, is once again inspiring hairstyle updates. The new trend has been embraced by Demi Moore, Jennifer Lawrence, Kourtney Kardashian, and many others, and it is certainly far from being a fleeting fashion whim.

This was reported by In Journal.

Advertisement

What makes the Birkin bangs special

Unlike classic bangs, which require a perfect cut and daily styling, the Birkin bangs embrace natural imperfection. They are slightly tousled, light, and unobtrusive — which makes them versatile. These bangs beautifully frame the face, soften sharp features, and add freshness and youthfulness.

Jennifer Lawrence showcased a stylish version at the Sundance Festival and at the Dior show in Paris.

Demi Moore added a classic touch to her look, while Kourtney Kardashian opted for a soft, shorter version. Leighton Meester, in turn, demonstrated a natural, slightly messy version that looked very stylish.

Another fall trend — the choppy bangs

Choppy bangs are also making a comeback. They add lightness and airiness, highlight facial features, and suit medium to long hair lengths.

Additionally, they are lightweight and very practical to style, making them a great choice for those who do not want to spend much time on daily hair maintenance.

Read more:

Best haircuts for women over 50 — celebrity-inspired styles

Top 3 trending cuts this season — short hair, big style

The chic bangs trend every celebrity is trying in 2025

fashion trends haircuts hair style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information