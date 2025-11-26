The cloche is returning — a fashionable accessory worth having

A young woman in a stylish hat. Photo: freepik

Kendall Jenner’s new appearance in a cloche hat immediately transports the mind to the jazz era. But now this headpiece is read completely differently. In 2025, it is worn not with long dresses sparkling with sequins, but with capes, sporty jackets, or large sunglasses. It is in this very way that Miuccia Prada presents it — the Miu Miu collection features soft felt cloches in understated dark shades, with "ears" and a slight brim.

The cloche is the same "bell" hat that elegant women adored a hundred years ago. It was worn by Josephine Baker, Anna May Wong, Greta Garbo — and paired with the most fashionable looks of the time from Lanvin and Piguet. Now it is back on the streets of fashion capitals: capable of completing both the strict silhouette of a coat, a casual combination with a hoodie, and a look with a fur cape. Paradoxically, it works just as effortlessly as it did almost a century ago.

Which hat will be trending in 2026

In the 1920s, the cloche was considered a symbol of modernity. Later, it returned several more times — in the 1950s, in the 1960s — and each time found a new sound. Modern interest in it is partly associated with Caroline Reboux — the milliner who created designs for imperial families, for Marlene Dietrich and Wallis Simpson. She promoted minimalist forms without excessive decoration, and this very approach made the cloche an ideal companion to flapper dresses. In 1922, literally everyone wore it — even Reboux herself jokingly said that the fashion for "bells" had gone too far. But Vogue wrote at the time that giving it up would be difficult, because the cloche suits different face shapes wonderfully and perfectly highlights fashionable hairstyles.

In the 1940s, the hat was revived again in the hands of designers Lilly Daché and Sally Victor, who defined what headpieces of the mid-20th century would look like. Today, the classic felt cloche is not often seen among brands, but Miu Miu has returned it to the trends.

In the mass market, knitted bucket hats dominate — simple and practical — and Bottega Veneta offers leather interpretations with the recognizable intrecciato weave. Yet one rule has not changed since the 1920s: turned-up brims and the "bell" shape still make the outfit complete and very expressive.

