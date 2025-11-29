Autumn-winter trend — the scarf that suits every outfit

A young woman in a bright scarf. Photo: freepik

Scarves have regained their leading role in winter looks, and this time as a full-fledged style element. If in summer scarves served as a colorful accent on a bag or waist, then in winter they work for shape, volume, and mood. But you should not treat them as secondary. It takes only one time to find "your" way of styling, and the outfit instantly appears more thoughtful.

Novyny.LIVE explains what advice stylists offer on this topic.

In summer we reached for silk: it is light, soft, and does not overload. In winter the rules are completely different — we crave texture, warmth, and a bit of that cozy home feeling. Wool and cashmere work flawlessly here: they soften the silhouette, add layering, and sometimes even replace outerwear for a short moment.

A scarf in an outfit. Photo from Instagram

Interestingly, the best "scarf" this winter is not a scarf at all. It is a sweater casually thrown over the shoulders. Today scarves are worn with coats, shearling jackets, leather jackets, thrown over oversized sweaters, tied at the waist — and that is normal. A scarf is no longer just a detail, but an accent capable of changing the mood of the entire look.

How to wear scarves in winter

A sweater as a scarf

The most comfortable way to add volume. Choose a thin or medium-density sweater, throw it over your shoulders, and tie it in the front or on the side.

A sweater worn as a scarf in an outfit. Photo from Instagram

A thin scarf

Almost a piece of jewelry. You can tie it with a light knot or leave the ends hanging. It adds femininity and makes the look moderately elegant.

A thin scarf in an elegant outfit. Photo from Instagram

A bright scarf

When outerwear is restrained, one bold accent changes everything. Red, blue, emerald — any saturated tone works, especially against a dark coat.

A red scarf. Photo from Instagram

An XXL scarf

The very option you want to wrap yourself in. It creates a beautiful vertical line, adds height, and makes the outfit cozy in a winter way.

A large scarf. Photo from Instagram

Such a scarf will be appropriate in most outfits.

