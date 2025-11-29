Autumn-winter trend — the scarf that suits every outfit

The scarf is back in style — a stunning new way to wear it
Scarves have regained their leading role in winter looks, and this time as a full-fledged style element. If in summer scarves served as a colorful accent on a bag or waist, then in winter they work for shape, volume, and mood. But you should not treat them as secondary. It takes only one time to find "your" way of styling, and the outfit instantly appears more thoughtful.
In summer we reached for silk: it is light, soft, and does not overload. In winter the rules are completely different — we crave texture, warmth, and a bit of that cozy home feeling. Wool and cashmere work flawlessly here: they soften the silhouette, add layering, and sometimes even replace outerwear for a short moment.
Interestingly, the best "scarf" this winter is not a scarf at all. It is a sweater casually thrown over the shoulders. Today scarves are worn with coats, shearling jackets, leather jackets, thrown over oversized sweaters, tied at the waist — and that is normal. A scarf is no longer just a detail, but an accent capable of changing the mood of the entire look.
How to wear scarves in winter
A sweater as a scarf
The most comfortable way to add volume. Choose a thin or medium-density sweater, throw it over your shoulders, and tie it in the front or on the side.
A thin scarf
Almost a piece of jewelry. You can tie it with a light knot or leave the ends hanging. It adds femininity and makes the look moderately elegant.
A bright scarf
When outerwear is restrained, one bold accent changes everything. Red, blue, emerald — any saturated tone works, especially against a dark coat.
An XXL scarf
The very option you want to wrap yourself in. It creates a beautiful vertical line, adds height, and makes the outfit cozy in a winter way.
Such a scarf will be appropriate in most outfits.
