A striking haircut for all hair types — timelessly relevant

A woman with a layered haircut. Photo: freepik

Layered haircuts are one of those rare options that have passed through decades without losing their relevance. You cannot call them a trendy novelty, but that is precisely their strength: layers have existed for a long time, yet they remain one of the most convenient and most beautiful solutions for hair.

Novyny.LIVE explains why.

Advertisement

Once, the first layered shapes appeared not in beauty salons, but in the punk scene. They relied on light messiness, choppy strands, and chaotic layers. Later, British stylist Vidal Sassoon saw potential in this imperfection and refined the idea — adding structure, smooth transitions, and logic. That’s how the layered cut we know today was born.

In the 1970s, layers finally broke into the mainstream when actress Jane Fonda got such a haircut and instantly became a style icon. After that, layers became almost a universal language among hairdressers: they work on different lengths, suit various hair types, and fit beautifully into the appearance of women of any age.

Layered haircut on medium-length hair. Photo from Instagram

Why layered cuts stay on top for so long

Firstly, they add volume even where it is lacking. The layering technique creates a natural lift, and the hair appears fuller. Secondly, it is a great way to refresh the ends without sacrificing length. Thirdly, styling requires no effort: it is enough to dry the hair slightly and shape it with your hands.

In addition, layers look modern even if you haven’t spent an hour styling your hair. But keep in mind that very frizzy, dry, or, conversely, overly oily hair may look untidy in a layered cut — the layers will accentuate what is better hidden.

There are countless variations of layers, which is why every woman can find her own version. Layers easily "integrate" into familiar haircuts: the bob, the long bob, the lob, even soft versions of the pixie.

And, of course, celebrities love them. Jennifer Aniston made layers almost her signature. Eva Longoria, Lily Collins, Halle Berry also choose layered cuts — because they truly work.

Layers are about lightness, naturalness, and that effortless effect where the hairstyle seems to hold its shape on its own. That is why it has stayed on fashion radars for many years — and will hardly ever disappear.

Read more:

When a haircut brings luck — lunar calendar for November 2025

The fail-proof cut every woman looks amazing in

Best haircuts for women over 50 — celebrity-inspired styles