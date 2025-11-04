The best haircut after 40 — an example from Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson. Photo: instagram.com/scarlett.johensson

American actress Scarlett Johansson has always treated her hair as a means of self-expression. Over the years, she has surprised fans with her transformations — from a short pixie cut to wavy blonde and fiery midi styles. Yet her new haircut stands out in a special way. It embodies lightness, femininity, and a natural charm.

This is reported by Vogue.

The extra-long fringe is a variation of the popular "butterfly" bang, with strands that frame the face around cheekbone or chin level.

What kind of bangs are ideal after 40

Many women at this age seek change without drastic steps. The extra-long fringe is the perfect choice — it refreshes the face, adds softness, and hides fine forehead lines. Even as it grows, it maintains a neat and natural look. It’s easy to style — part it in the middle, sweep to the side, or tuck it behind the ears. The result is effortlessly elegant.

How to achieve a "younger face" effect

The secret lies in movement and light. Face-framing layers lighten the heaviness of long hair and add volume. If you highlight a few strands near the face, it creates a gentle glow — as if the skin is illuminated from within. Stylists often call this the "skin-light effect," and it’s one of their most loved techniques.

How to recreate Scarlett’s look

Ask your stylist to create soft layers starting at the cheekbones. Add an extra-long fringe that seamlessly blends into the rest of the hair. Stylists recommend highlighting a few fine strands near the face to "revive" the color and brighten the complexion. For styling, a blow-dryer or round brush will be enough — no hairspray or complex products needed.

If you want a change without drastic moves, the extra-long fringe will be your best ally. It refreshes your look, adds motion and natural softness. And, just like Scarlett, you might realize that true beauty isn’t about a new color or length — it’s about allowing yourself to feel alive, light, and a slightly renewed version of yourself.

