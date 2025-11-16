Thigh-high boots are back — the 2010s trend taking over 2026

A stylish-looking woman. Photo: freepik

In the 2010s, thigh-high boots were all the rage. They graced magazine covers, music videos, and the dreams of every fashionista. Then, this trend seemed to disappear as short boots, massive soles, and sneakers took over. However, fashion is cyclical, and now thigh-high boots are back and look even more impressive than before.

Here's how fashion insiders are styling thigh-high boots this year, according to Vogue.

The 2010s boots everyone wants again

This pair has become a real discovery of the Fall-Winter 2025/2026 season on the catwalks of Balmain, Stella McCartney, and Acne Studios. Worn with dresses, skirts, and tight pants, they exude a confidence that is difficult to describe. High boots are more than just shoes; they are a mood.

Thigh-high boots. Photo from Instagram

For example, designer Olivier Rousteing offered soft, slouchy boots with light pleats that have a relaxed yet expensive look. They seem to have been designed to make even the simplest dress more interesting and to add expression to a casual look.

Soft slouchy boots. Photo from Instagram

On cold days, a warm knitted dress, coat, and high boots are ideal. There's nothing superfluous — just lines that elongate the silhouette and a feeling of comfort. For a little drama, choose a jacket or coat with wide shoulders.

Trendy boots. Photo from Instagram

If you prefer bold choices, pay attention to the colors. Bright boots can be the focal point of a monochrome outfit. There are many options: red, beige, chocolate, or even silver. The most important thing is that you want to wear these boots, not just stand in front of the mirror in them.

