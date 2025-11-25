Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionTransportWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion and beauty This cardigan beats sweaters this season — stylists are obsessed

This cardigan beats sweaters this season — stylists are obsessed

en
Publication time 25 November 2025 21:08
Updated 21:14
Upgrade your winter wardrobe — the cardigan that works better than any sweater
A woman wearing a cardigan. Photo: freepik

If you like sporty chic, take a closer look at the zip-up cardigan. It's the one item that works better than half of the current trends. It combines comfort and elegance without being overly formal. Not only that, but it strikes the balance often lacking in everyday wardrobes.

Find out why this style will be popular in winter 2025/2026 and why it's replacing classic sweaters, according to Novyny.LIVE.

Advertisement

A cardigan that makes the look more expensive

A zip-up cardigan can be worn in two ways: as a full sweater or as a light outer layer. Zip it up for a more structured silhouette. Leave it open to add ease and effortlessness to your look. That’s why it fits perfectly into a capsule wardrobe — one piece easily supports different styles and moods.

The Cardigan Trend Taking Over 2026: A More Stylish Alternative to Sweaters
Zip-up cardigan in burgundy color. Photo from Instagram

This cardigan looks best when paired with simple pieces. It looks natural and harmonious with straight suit trousers, leather pants, wide jeans, or Bermuda shorts. For a more polished look, wear a cotton shirt underneath. This small detail adds a touch of neatness to the look.

Effortless Elegance: Why Cardigans Are the Season’s Most Stylish Choice
Cardigan with jeans. Photo from Instagram

Colors

Subdued colors are currently popular: deep black, warm brown, milky white, and deep red. Red is especially striking this season — it brings any look to life and serves as an accent.

For a more subtle look, consider cardigans with small embroidery, contrasting braid, or a light, oversized cut. These details add character to the cardigan.

The Cardigan Celebrities Are Wearing Instead of Sweaters This Season
Cardigan in brown. Photo from Instagram

Although there are no clear rules for wearing a cardigan with a zipper, one simple observation is that it looks especially good with classic pants and heels. Boots or shoes with a neat heel complete the look and make the cardigan look more "expensive" than its sporty origins.

It's not just a trend; it's a convenient bridge between sportswear and elegance.

Read more about fashion trends:

fashion clothes trends winter ideas
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information