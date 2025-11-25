Upgrade your winter wardrobe — the cardigan that works better than any sweater

A woman wearing a cardigan. Photo: freepik

If you like sporty chic, take a closer look at the zip-up cardigan. It's the one item that works better than half of the current trends. It combines comfort and elegance without being overly formal. Not only that, but it strikes the balance often lacking in everyday wardrobes.

Find out why this style will be popular in winter 2025/2026 and why it's replacing classic sweaters, according to Novyny.LIVE.

A cardigan that makes the look more expensive

A zip-up cardigan can be worn in two ways: as a full sweater or as a light outer layer. Zip it up for a more structured silhouette. Leave it open to add ease and effortlessness to your look. That’s why it fits perfectly into a capsule wardrobe — one piece easily supports different styles and moods.

Zip-up cardigan in burgundy color. Photo from Instagram

This cardigan looks best when paired with simple pieces. It looks natural and harmonious with straight suit trousers, leather pants, wide jeans, or Bermuda shorts. For a more polished look, wear a cotton shirt underneath. This small detail adds a touch of neatness to the look.

Cardigan with jeans. Photo from Instagram

Colors

Subdued colors are currently popular: deep black, warm brown, milky white, and deep red. Red is especially striking this season — it brings any look to life and serves as an accent.

For a more subtle look, consider cardigans with small embroidery, contrasting braid, or a light, oversized cut. These details add character to the cardigan.

Cardigan in brown. Photo from Instagram

Although there are no clear rules for wearing a cardigan with a zipper, one simple observation is that it looks especially good with classic pants and heels. Boots or shoes with a neat heel complete the look and make the cardigan look more "expensive" than its sporty origins.

It's not just a trend; it's a convenient bridge between sportswear and elegance.

