The cape is back — an elegant alternative to the coat

Autumn is the season when we want to look stylish while feeling cozy. However, finding the perfect outerwear that combines both practicality and beauty is not always easy. This season, designers have done everything to ensure we don’t have to choose between warmth and fashion.

Novyny.LIVE explains why the cape is the must-have piece this season.

The cape — the season’s main star

If you’re tired of coats, try a cape. Sleeveless yet perfectly tailored, it creates a sense of confidence and lightness at the same time. The best way to style it is with skinny jeans or leather leggings, paired with tall boots or pumps. And if you want to add a touch of drama, consider long gloves or a wide-brimmed hat.

Cape in outfit. Photo: Instagram

Ponchos — for those who value comfort

Ponchos are experiencing a true renaissance this year. Soft and voluminous, they look especially striking when paired with slim pants, denim, or even mid-length dresses. Such pieces work perfectly in everyday outfits, adding warmth and charm to any look.

Poncho. Photo from Instagram.

For those who prefer classic styles, no season goes by without the trusted option — coats. This year, the trend favors designs with a defined silhouette and large buttons, as well as longer belted versions that accentuate the figure. The most popular shades are caramel, graphite, and deep chocolate.

Coat. Photo from Instagram.

Short jackets are also in focus: insulated, leather, or made from textured boucle. They combine easily with both sporty and urban styles. Perfect for walks, trips, or simply days when freedom of movement is a priority.

