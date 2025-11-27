2000s boots are trending again — here's how Gigi Hadid styles them

Gigi Hadid. Photo: Instagram/gigihadid

The fashion world has its own rhythm. Something can soar to the top overnight, disappear just as quickly, or come back when no one expects it. What was once considered an anti-trend suddenly reappears in celebrities' wardrobes, leaving us with only time to raise our eyebrows. This is exactly what happened this time.

Elle wrote about boots that no one expected to see in 2025.

Boots from 2000's that everyone wants again

Gigi Hadid, whom many call a model of modern style, reminded us of the shoes we had long abandoned. Sheepskin boots — those from our childhood — are once again at the center of fashion's attention. A Who What Wear journalist even joked that she would never have believed it if someone had told her that one of her style influencers would bring back shoes from her school days. But that's exactly what happened.

While walking around Manhattan, Gigi put together a warm and stylish look. She wore a Mokka Mousse wool coat, caramel pants, a patterned scarf, and Ugg boots. This outfit delighted all the fashion insiders. Although the shoes had low soles, the fur accents made this pair a small sensation.

In the 2000s, it was fashionable to turn boots like these inside out to show the soft lining. Some people bought models with ready-made fur inserts, like the legendary Ugg Sunburst. Now, designers are revisiting this concept with more restrained versions without unnecessary details, as well as more daring ones with cross elements and colored inserts that still have the same "wow" factor.

And yes, they are warm. They make you want to walk in them, even in the cold. But most importantly, they look completely different. So, if you ever thought that Ugg boots were only for around the house or a thing of the past, think again. It looks like this winter classic is back for good.

