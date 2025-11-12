How celebrities are dressing this fall — the best looks of November

Stylish woman in autumn. Photo: Freepik

Autumn is drawing to a close, and soon the mornings will turn truly frosty. But November is no reason to hide your style under a puffer jacket. This is the season for layering your favorite pieces, experimenting with color, and bringing life to gray days. There are still a few weeks left to enjoy your fall wardrobe — the perfect time to get inspired by new ideas.

Cosmopolitan has compiled a selection of looks from fashion influencers to help you refresh your daily outfits and make every outing feel a little more special.

Original looks for late fall

Green tones

This season, green is the ultimate favorite. From deep olive to soft sage, these shades look both rich and calm. Pair them with a neutral coat and classic trousers — a combination you’ll want to wear every day. Earthy greens also blend beautifully with beige, gray, and even deep burgundy.

Look in olive tones. Photo from Instagram

Autumn textures

The most stylish pairings right now play with texture — corduroy, faux fur, knitwear, and suede. These materials bring warmth even before you put on your coat. Try mixing corduroy pants with a cropped shearling jacket or a faux-fur vest. It’s stylish, comfortable, and perfect for chilly weather when you still want to feel cozy.

Original fall outfit. Photo from Instagram

Leather and denim combo

Leather pieces are back on top. There’s something both elegant and daring about them. A leather coat or gloves are must-haves this season. Combine them with jeans and chunky boots for the perfect balance between classic and edgy urban style.

Leather trench coat. Photo from Instagram

Outerwear

The parka remains one of fall’s biggest hits — loved for its practicality and ease. It doesn’t require complicated styling: throw it over your favorite jeans, a basic sweater, and comfortable shoes. It’s the ultimate example of effortless style with maximum impact.

Parka. Photo from Instagram

Warm dress outfit

A warm dress is the unsung hero of the cold season. It keeps a feminine silhouette even when the weather turns rough. Choose midi or maxi styles made of wool or knit, add tall boots — and you’ve got a look fit for both the office and weekend walks.

Warm dress. Photo from Instagram

Sweater and coat — timeless classics

When you don’t know what to wear, this combo never fails. A patterned argyle or oversized solid sweater paired with a straight-cut coat is a formula that always works — cozy yet refined. And if you crave something fresh, add a pop of color with a bright scarf or a bold bag.

Argyle-patterned sweater. Photo from Instagram

November doesn’t have to feel dull. Sometimes all it takes is a new sweater or a perfectly chosen coat to change your whole mood for the day. And while winter hasn’t arrived yet, now’s the best time to get inspired and try something new — who knows, this month might turn out to be your most fashionable one of the year.

