Footwear that elevates your status — this season’s new trend

Suede shoes. Photo: freepik.com

Autumn 2025 has officially crowned its most luxurious trend — suede footwear. This soft, noble material, long associated with elegance, has now become the centerpiece of wardrobes everywhere. It appears on everything — from minimalist skirts and tailored jackets to roomy shoppers and sporty sneakers.

Suede first conquered classic ballet flats and loafers, followed by knee-high boots that instantly became the season’s must-have. But the trend didn’t stop there — now suede can be found on almost every piece, from bags and jackets to skirts.

Suede boots. Photo: Instagram

Instagram is already filled with stylish examples. Suede shoes fit perfectly into both minimalist and more relaxed outfits, adding warmth, comfort, and sophistication.

Suede sneakers. Photo: Instagram

How to style trendy suede footwear

A patterned knitted sweater, black cropped pants, and brown suede loafers — the ideal casual look for a chilly day.

A long brown suede jacket, black turtleneck, wide trousers, and suede sneakers — warm, comfortable, and elegant.

A denim skirt, light blue sweater, suede sneakers, and white socks — youthful and carefree.

A midi suede skirt, white silk blouse, quilted bag, and high suede boots — a refined, feminine look with French charm.

Distressed black jeans, a long coat, silver brooch, and suede ballet flats — minimalism and classic style in one.

White shirt, miniskirt, and high suede boots — a subtle yet alluring contrast.

Dark coat with a belt, pleated trousers, and beige suede loafers — perfect for the office or meeting friends.

Oversized blazer, long shorts, bowling bag, plaid shirt, and suede sneakers — for those who love mixing styles.

Brown leggings, high-collar jacket, and suede sneakers.

In short, suede elevates any autumn look, making it noble and complete, even if it’s just jeans and a sweater.

