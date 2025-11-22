Winter trend — the suit Demi Moore stepped out in

Demi Moore. Photo: video screenshot

Every appearance by Demi Moore is a separate story you want to examine down to the smallest detail. At 63, she has not only preserved her style — she seems to have perfected it. Each of her looks could easily become a reference in a fashion guide, and we keep adding her bold yet always very precise ideas to our mood boards.

Recently, the actress appeared in public wearing a 90s dress that looked as if it had been taken straight from old glossy magazine covers. And she proved that past trends work no worse than modern ones if you look at them not with nostalgic sentiment but with fresh ease. A restrained straight cut, just a few visible seams — and that’s it.

And now Demi has once again reminded us why we follow every one of her appearances so closely. The actress arrived at the taping of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in an outfit where several elements at once claim the title of upcoming winter trends.

The base of the look is a white satin Tom Ford suit. The very shade that not only shines but seems to illuminate its wearer from within. It feels like a response to all the classic "festive" suits we’re used to seeing: simpler, cleaner, yet far more striking. Under it, Demi chose a cobalt-blue blouse — bright, almost electric — and it was this piece that made the entire look feel alive and slightly provocative.

There were also the details she always selects with great precision. A black leather clutch, sunglasses with tinted lenses, loafers — but not flat ones, rather with a thin high heel that added an unexpected elegance to the outfit. And, of course, her favorite accessory — little Pilaf, whom Demi almost always carries in her arms.

By the way, earlier this month she had already caused a stir at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2025. Her semi-transparent dress with contrasting embroidery became one of the most talked-about looks — bold, yet delivered in the way only she can: confidently and without unnecessary dramatics.

