Prada bag from the 2000s is back — time to revive the trend

The Prada Galleria bag is one of those pieces you can truly call a classic. It debuted in 2007 and almost immediately became a permanent staple of Prada collections: restrained, structured, and free of any unnecessary detail. That’s exactly why this bag became so beloved — for its calm minimalism that remains relevant regardless of season or trend.

Despite the fact that Prada had other stars in different eras — for example, the Buckle model — it was the Galleria that discreetly, step by step, transformed into an icon. Its shape appears simple at first glance, but its proportions are calibrated down to the millimeter. A short handle, a rigid silhouette, clean lines — a nod to the feminine 1940s, though without a retro feel.

This bag also has another defining feature — history. It was named Galleria after Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, where the first Prada boutique opened in 1913. There, Mario Prada invented the Saffiano technique — hot embossing that creates a subtle crosshatch texture on the leather. Thanks to this, the material becomes durable, keeps its shape for years, and is highly resistant to scratches. This very texture is what gave the Galleria its unique character.

The bag’s production is not a conveyor process. It consists of 83 separate components, and the edges are shaped and painted by hand. The logo only emphasizes the design intention. In Prada’s recent collections and in Yorgos Lanthimos’s campaign with Scarlett Johansson, the Galleria appears in many versions — from classic black to options with suede fringe and prints. There are mini, medium, and large sizes, as well as a wide range of colors and textures. This versatility makes it equally at home in office looks and evening outfits.

For nearly twenty years, the Galleria has stayed at the top not because of hype, but because of its quality and character. It doesn’t need to be flaunted — it naturally creates the right accent. And that’s why this model is perceived not just as an accessory, but as part of Prada’s fashion heritage that remains captivating even for the newest generation.

