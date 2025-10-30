Unforgettable Halloween look — “werewolf scratch” effect

Halloween makeup. Photo: Freepik

To achieve a striking look for Halloween, there’s no need to rush to a professional makeup artist. A little imagination and even a standard makeup kit can help create a look that will be remembered by everyone. One of the simplest yet most expressive options is makeup that mimics scratches, as if caused by claws. This trick is perfect for transforming into a werewolf, a wild creature, or a victim of a mysterious attack.

Novyny.LIVE explains how to recreate it.

What you need for an impressive Halloween makeup

From your makeup kit, you will need:

red lipstick;

red lip liner;

brushes of various thicknesses;

a little fake blood or ordinary red paint;

an eyebrow brush.

How to Do It:

On clean skin, draw several red lines — three or four, preferably parallel. Use lipstick as a base. Outline the edges of the lines with the lip liner to give them depth. Smudge the edges slightly with your finger or a brush to create a raised, voluminous effect. Using an eyebrow brush or a thin brush, apply small drops of fake blood. It should look as if it has just appeared on the skin.

If you prefer not to draw manually, you can use an ordinary fork — dip it in paint and gently press it onto the skin. You’ll get precise "scratches" in just a few seconds.

To complete the look, darken the eyelids with gray or black eyeshadow — this will add drama and a touch of wildness. Most importantly, don’t try to make everything perfect. A slight imperfection in this makeup only enhances its realism.

