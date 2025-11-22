Jeans from the 1970s are fashionable again — a style that has evolved over time

Jeans. Photo: freepik

In the Fall of 2025, denim seems to have undergone a reset. It has stopped being associated with rebellion or nostalgia — now it embodies confidence, calmness, and quiet luxury that needs no emphasis. What used to be "just comfortable jeans" has become part of a fashion language in which every detail contributes to the overall look.

City Magazine writes about this.

Advertisement

The Fall/Winter 2025–26 season returns to simple silhouettes, but does so in its own way: combining soft lines, minimalism, and echoes of the ’70s and ’90s. Nothing excessive — only well-thought-out proportions that make the image look polished.

Which jeans from the past are returning

Wide-leg styles

Wide-leg jeans remain the season’s main favorite. Their silhouette is soft and voluminous but not heavy. These trousers move with the body and create an effortless, relaxed effect. They pair well with long coats, cardigans, oversized sweaters, or structured blazers. And if you want to highlight the waist — simply tuck in a shirt or add a slim belt.

Wide-leg jeans in an outfit. Photo from Instagram

A special focus this season is dark indigo and lightly "glossed" denim that gives the outfit a more elevated feel.

Flared jeans

Flares are back, but without exaggeration. A gentle flare from the knee creates a beautiful silhouette, visually elongates the legs, and adds softness to movement.

Flared jeans. Photo from Instagram

Paired with heels or chunky ankle boots, this model looks even more striking. On top — thin sweaters, soft knits, cropped blazers that emphasize the hip line. This is a case where the jeans themselves "build" the outfit and make it look intentional.

Straight-leg

The so-called "golden mean" — straight-leg jeans — returns to the forefront. They don’t cling, but they also aren’t too loose, making them easy to adapt to any style.

Straight-leg jeans. Photo from Instagram

With a coat, loafers, classic boots, or a fine sweater — they hold their shape and maintain a neat silhouette. This is a universal staple that can be worn daily yet also styled into more elegant looks. Straight-leg models do not depend on trends, which is why they remain the season’s "quiet classic."

In the Fall/Winter 2025–26 season, denim sounds as confident as ever. There is no rush and no unnecessary details — only clean lines, precise proportions, and comfort that looks genuinely stylish.

Read more:

Jeans that suit everyone — dark blue is the season’s top trend

A comeback trend — how to wear ripped jeans this season

Three must-have pairs of jeans for this Fall