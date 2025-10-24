Ripped jeans are back in style — how to wear them this Fall

Ripped jeans. Photo from Instagram

This season, fashion seems to have decided to dig through old archives and bring back everything that once caused a real sensation. Capris, skinny jeans, skirts worn over pants — it seemed we had long forgotten them, but no. Autumn has also joined the revival of nostalgic fashion trends. This time, the spotlight is on ripped jeans.

Stylists noted that the same ripped jeans from the 2010s, which once irritated parents and were the main symbol of youth rebellion, are now in fashion.

Which jeans have unexpectedly become the season’s fashion favorite

Previously, these jeans with holes and distressed details seemed like a challenge to society. They were paired with oversized hoodies, printed T-shirts, or crop tops — the perfect option for walks and backyard parties. But now everything has changed. Ripped jeans have become part of thoughtful, sometimes even understated outfits.

Ripped jeans in style. Photo: Elle

Designers advise not to overload the look — the rips already create the desired accent. You can choose jeans with minimal cuts or with old, barely noticeable distressing. The key is to avoid an artificially "aged" appearance. They can be worn with anything: classic shirts, cropped jackets, leather jackets, or sporty bombers. Such combinations create a relaxed yet stylish look.

Stylish young women. Photo: Elle

It’s worth noting that celebrities have embraced this trend as well. Rihanna, for example, has already purchased wide, low-rise ripped jeans. In one of her looks, she paired them with a striped polo shirt and high-heeled shoes, creating a striking effect. To replicate a similar style, it’s enough to throw on a coat or an oversized jacket, which is more appropriate for the cooler autumn weather.

Rihanna in stylish jeans. Photo: Elle

And Miley Cyrus, as always, did it her own way. She wore a black T-shirt, a voluminous faux-fur coat, and jeans covered in rips from the waistband to the ankles.

Miley Cyrus' unexpected look. Photo: Elle

Her look is no longer about restraint, but more about mood — a touch of chaos, a sense of freedom, and plenty of confidence.

