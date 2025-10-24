Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 24 October 2025 04:43
Updated 16:23
This Fall’s trendiest jeans — find your perfect pair
Young woman in a denim outfit. Photo: freepik.com

No women’s wardrobe is complete without a pair of favorite jeans—better yet, without several. Jeans are a versatile staple that come to the rescue when you feel like you have "nothing to wear." They work for walks, meetings, and even office outfits if you choose the right style. Of course, denim fashion never stands still—every season brings new details, colors, and silhouettes.

Novyny.LIVE highlights which jeans will be at the peak of popularity this fall 2025.

The trendiest jeans styles

Dark shades

While white denim is in trend, dark blue denim is making a comeback. These jeans offer a clean, elegant look. They pair beautifully with oversized sweaters, coffee-with-milk-toned coats, or dark jackets—the contrast is simply stunning.

Dark jeans with a light look
Dark jeans. Photo from Instagram

Straight and slightly oversized

A timeless classic that never goes out of style. Straight jeans have long been a wardrobe staple, but this season they should come with a hint of looseness. A slightly relaxed fit adds a modern, casual vibe. Pair them with boots, loafers, or sneakers depending on your mood.

Straight jeans have become the staple of this season
Straight jeans. Photo from Instagram

Wide-leg — a trend that holds strong

Wide-leg jeans are back among favorites. Comfortable, stylish, and with a touch of ’90s nostalgia. Low-rise models are particularly popular, as are styles that once seemed forgotten. They create the illusion of longer legs and pair perfectly with cropped tops or oversized sweaters.

A trendy model of jeans from the 90s
Wide jeans. Photo from Instagram

So, if you’re looking for "the perfect" pair of jeans, pay attention not only to the style but also to the fit. Comfort is key—because even the trendiest model can look unflattering if it doesn’t feel right on you.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
