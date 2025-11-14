Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
One chic bag that pairs perfectly with every winter outfit

One chic bag that pairs perfectly with every winter outfit

en
Publication time 14 November 2025
Updated 14:36
The bag worth buying this winter — it suits everyone and goes with everything
A burgundy-colored bag. Photo: freepik

In recent seasons, fashion has been changing so quickly that wardrobes can barely keep up with the new pace. If last year everyone admired pastel shades — soft pinks or calm blues — the mood now is completely different. Deeper, richer colors are taking the lead. And among them, burgundy has confidently held first place for the second year in a row. That’s why bags in this color are also highly relevant.

Elle reports this.

This shade has character: it is noticeable but doesn’t "weigh down" the look or make it heavy. That’s precisely why it fits so easily into both classic outfits and more relaxed ones. However, many still avoid such colors — either not knowing what to pair them with, or fearing they’ll look too intense. In reality, it’s simpler than it seems. All you need is one accessory that places the accents correctly.

Which accessory is essential in winter

The perfect starting point is a bag in a burgundy shade. It adds depth to an outfit, refreshes even the most ordinary pieces, and works practically any day. There’s no need to change your entire wardrobe — one such model is enough to make basic combinations more interesting. It blends effortlessly with beige, gray, navy, and creates a pleasant contrast with brighter colors.

What color bag is trending this winter
Victoria Beckham FW25. Photo from Elle

Designers have made their choice as well. On this winter’s runways, burgundy became almost mandatory: Chloe revived the iconic Paddington in a deep wine color, Victoria Beckham showcased a massive XXL model, and Elie Saab presented a soft fur bag. For those who prefer classics, there are dozens of leather options in different shapes — from structured to more flexible.

The iconic bag is back in trend
Paddington bag. Photo from Elle

In the end, a burgundy bag is not about a trend that will fade quickly. It’s about a detail that organizes the outfit and makes it more vibrant. A small change that works better than a full wardrobe refresh. And perhaps it’s exactly where your new winter style begins.

Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
