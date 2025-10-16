Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion and beauty New J.Lo look — layered outfit you will want to recreate

New J.Lo look — layered outfit you will want to recreate

en
Publication time 16 October 2025 16:50
Updated 16:58
Jennifer Lopez layered look — a fashion lesson for everyone
Jennifer Lopez. Photo: instagram.com/jlo

American actress and singer Jennifer Lopez, at 56 years old, continues to impress with her fresh appearance and impeccable sense of style. Every public outing of hers serves as a small lesson in combining comfort with fashion trends, and her latest look is no exception.

Novyny.LIVE analyzed it in detail.

Advertisement

A perfect example of a layered look from J.Lo

In the new photo, Jennifer is dressed in a layered outfit where each layer contributes both style and comfort. The base consists of wide cuffed jeans, adding a touch of casual ease and modernity to the look. She wore a denim shirt under a dark blue sweater — the contrast of materials and shades creates depth and dimension.

Over this, Jennifer added a gray wool blazer with a classic fit: slightly tailored, with neat shoulders and hip-length, giving the outfit more structure and elegance.

The footwear deserves special attention — brown suede high-heeled boots not only add height but also make the look more "grown-up" and sophisticated. Such boots are suitable for walking around the city or meeting friends, as they combine style with practicality.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

Accessories complete the ensemble. A black belt emphasizes the waist, aviator sunglasses add a hint of mystery, and a thin loosely tied tie gives the outfit a modern, fashionable touch.

The entire outfit appears harmonious: the muted tones of the blazer and jeans blend with the dark sweater and rich brown boots, while the accessories — tie, belt, sunglasses — provide subtle focal points. Jennifer once again proves that style and youth are not defined by age but by taste, confidence, and the ability to choose pieces that highlight individuality.

Read more:

Soft and glowy — how to Get J.Lo’s signature fall makeup

Best haircuts for women over 50 — celebrity-inspired styles

Statham’s wife stuns in the perfect coat — a style example

Jennifer Lopez fashion trends look style
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information