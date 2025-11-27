The universal tote — a trend that defines the season

Tote bag. Photo: freepik

A roomy tote bag has long ceased to be a "just in case" accessory. Once associated only with grocery runs, it has now become one of the most practical and fashionable pieces you can add to your wardrobe. It adapts easily to your lifestyle: perfect for work, studying, or simply strolling around the city.

Stylist and expert of the Ukrainian Stylists Association Oleksandra Shloma explained to RBC-Ukraine which totes are currently in favor and how not to go wrong when choosing one.

Advertisement

What a tote bag is

A tote is a large, fairly soft bag with two handles. It doesn’t hold a rigid shape — which is exactly where its charm and convenience lie. Originally made from fabric for carrying groceries, designers gradually adapted it for city life, crafting versions from leather, suede, and durable eco-materials. Today, a tote is not only practical but also looks stylish.

Suede tote bag. Photo from Instagram

Why the tote is a must-have this season

Autumn and winter are always intense: work meetings, commutes, gym visits, and errands. During such busy periods, you want everything you need to be within reach. A tote truly fits it all — from a laptop and cosmetics bag to an umbrella or even an extra pair of shoes.

For women with active schedules, it's a real lifesaver. No wonder roomy models have become one of the top trends of the 2025–2026 season.

Leather tote bag. Photo from Instagram

Which tote styles are in fashion now

Designers this year favor natural and tactile materials: soft leather, suede, and structured eco-leather. Woven versions are also trending — they add lightness and warmth to an outfit.

Color trends lean toward natural shades: latte, caramel, khaki, cool gray. For those craving something more vibrant, deep wine, plum, off-white, or subtle animal prints are great options. Such bags pair easily with both coats and puffer jackets.

Tote bag in a trendy color. Photo from Instagram

How to choose the perfect large tote

Material

Opt for dense leather or high-quality eco-leather — these materials hold their shape and last longer.

Hardware

Minimal metal details. Clean, subtle hardware makes the bag look more refined.

Size

Oversized bags can overwhelm the silhouette. A medium-large tote is ideal for everyday use.

Color

Black, chocolate, and olive are timeless classics. Wine or off-white shades add a refreshing touch.

Styling

If the tote is bright or textured, let it be the main accent. Keep the rest of the outfit in a calmer palette.

Who needs a tote bag

According to the stylist, a tote is a purchase that rarely disappoints. It suits mothers who carry countless necessities, freelancers working from cafés, businesswomen with packed schedules, and anyone who appreciates the balance of style and convenience.

A well-chosen tote lasts for several seasons and never goes out of style — it’s more of an investment in everyday comfort than just a trend.

Read more:

The most wanted bag of the season — and how to wear it

This 2026 bag trend is taking over — and it’s easy to style

Forget Boho — this Gucci bag defines the new era of chic