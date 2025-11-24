Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion and beauty Trousers that raise the bar — the chic alternative to denim

Trousers that raise the bar — the chic alternative to denim

en
Publication time 24 November 2025 16:56
Updated 16:56
The main alternative to jeans — the trousers everyone wears in winter
Corduroy Pants. Photo: freepik

Corduroy is returning to fashion so quietly and confidently that you suddenly catch yourself wondering: where did it even go? After The Row showcased their wide trousers in warm terracotta and copper shades, it became clear that this material has been given a second life.

This is reported by Vogue.

Advertisement

Corduroy trousers are always in style

Then Miu Miu joined the game with baseball caps and miniskirts in soft beige tones. And that’s when it became completely obvious that corduroy trousers are not just another trend but a real alternative to jeans.

Corduroy pants are a real alternative to jeans
Corduroy pants. Photo from Instagram

If you think back to the 90s, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy instantly appears in your mind with her caramel corduroy trousers, black turtleneck, and brown loafers — simple, restrained, and perfectly elegant. Or Jane Birkin, who made corduroy a part of her signature "French" style. These are looks you don’t just want to copy — you want to borrow their mood.

Caramel corduroy pants in a simple look
Brown corduroy pants. Photo from Instagram

This winter, you can take a very simple step: swap your wide jeans for corduroy trousers and see how your entire outfit transforms. Corduroy works with everything — basic T-shirts, long sleeves, cozy sweaters. Add a belt, your favorite leather jacket, and the combination will look especially appropriate for the season.

Blue corduroy pants with a light strap
Girl wearing blue corduroy pants. Photo from Instagram

If you want a touch of vintage, choose flared cuts. They gently highlight the figure and pair beautifully with modern pieces — an oversized shirt, a V-neck sweater, or even a simple white tank top under a blazer.

Read more:

70s Palazzo pants are back in style — the trend everyone wants

Tilda Swinton shows which pants suit everyone, always

Three must-have pairs of jeans for this Fall

fashion trends jeans style pants
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information