The main alternative to jeans — the trousers everyone wears in winter

Corduroy is returning to fashion so quietly and confidently that you suddenly catch yourself wondering: where did it even go? After The Row showcased their wide trousers in warm terracotta and copper shades, it became clear that this material has been given a second life.

Corduroy trousers are always in style

Then Miu Miu joined the game with baseball caps and miniskirts in soft beige tones. And that’s when it became completely obvious that corduroy trousers are not just another trend but a real alternative to jeans.

If you think back to the 90s, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy instantly appears in your mind with her caramel corduroy trousers, black turtleneck, and brown loafers — simple, restrained, and perfectly elegant. Or Jane Birkin, who made corduroy a part of her signature "French" style. These are looks you don’t just want to copy — you want to borrow their mood.

This winter, you can take a very simple step: swap your wide jeans for corduroy trousers and see how your entire outfit transforms. Corduroy works with everything — basic T-shirts, long sleeves, cozy sweaters. Add a belt, your favorite leather jacket, and the combination will look especially appropriate for the season.

If you want a touch of vintage, choose flared cuts. They gently highlight the figure and pair beautifully with modern pieces — an oversized shirt, a V-neck sweater, or even a simple white tank top under a blazer.

