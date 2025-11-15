How to style square-toe boots — tips from fashion experts

Square-toe boots. Photo: Instagram

Square-toe boots are back — and this time, they’re here to stay. After years of dominance by pointed designs, fashion is once again leaning toward shapes that feel confident yet understated. The Fall/Winter 2025–2026 collections prove that the square toe isn’t just a retro throwback — it’s a new symbol of strength and sophistication.

This is reported by Vogue.

Advertisement

Square-toe boots have become the favorite of the fall season

Square-toe boots with a mini dress

Fashion loves contrasts, and Chanel reminds us why. A short, light shirtdress, ribbons, and tall square-toe boots — a perfect blend of softness and edge. The look is bold without being loud, striking a balance between romance and confidence.

Chanel. Photo: Vogue

Square-toe boots with a leather skirt

Fall and leather have always been allies. At Miu Miu, the combination of chunky square-toe boots with a statement buckle and the subtle sheen of a leather skirt feels both daring and refined. It’s for those who want to stand out — not through glamour, but through texture.

Miu Miu. Photo: Vogue

Square-toe boots with a coat

Chloé offers a softer take with "squoval" boots — something between a square and an oval shape. They look effortless, especially when paired with light silk and a mid-length coat. This option is ideal for those who value comfort without compromising on style.

Chloé. Photo: Vogue

Square-toe boots with pants

Givenchy shows that the square toe pairs beautifully with structured pieces too. An oversized coat, jacquard trousers, and subtly peeking boots — a refined way to add character to a minimal outfit.

Givenchy. Photo: Vogue

Square-toe boots aren’t just another seasonal trend. They embody quiet confidence — a steady stride that doesn’t need to prove anything. It’s a shape that speaks louder than any luxury logo.

Read more:

Star-inspired style — fall fashion looks to try this season

Jenna Ortega sets the trend for Victorian boots

Over-the-knee boots return — with power, confidence, and style