A classic that always works — Demi Moore’s manicure that never goes out of style

Demi Moore. Photo: Gerald Matzka/Getty Images for Paramount+

Our grandmothers believed that nail polish should be either red or not worn at all. Our mothers would take out this color only "for a special occasion." But the younger generation can wear it just because — on an ordinary morning, between coffee and meetings. And that is precisely why this winter red is once again becoming the main hero of manicures.

This is reported by Vogue.

Advertisement

Demi Moore’s manicure that drew all the attention

At the premiere of the second season of "Landman" in Berlin, Demi Moore appeared exactly as she knows how: calm, precise, and slightly provocative. And although her look was thought out down to the details — from a sheer white shirt to a neat black tie — most eyes were drawn to her nails.

The shade chosen by the actress is difficult to call simply red. It is that deep tone bordering on burgundy, yet not crossing into dark wine. Glossy, rich, refined. It is precisely the kind of color that has the ability to "catch the eye," even if it is just a small accent within the overall image. For Demi, it became the point of strength that holds the entire look in one rhythm.

Why red is the main color of winter 2025/26

Moore’s outfit had everything: layering, strictness and softness at the same time, a modern take on business style, and a hint of femininity. But it was the manicure that completed the picture.

Red nail polish is always about presence. About body temperature, movement, emotion. It cannot be "overlooked." That is why it is so often chosen by those who want to emphasize character, not simply create a neat coating.

Red nails. Photo from Instagram

A version close to burgundy is more restrained, almost intellectual. It is a red that has matured and learned to hold pauses.

Burgundy nails. Photo from Instagram

Why red is returning now

If you think about it, this particular shade passes through generations. For grandmothers, it is already a classic. For mothers, it suits an important event. For us, it can be used in everyday small rituals that we also want to make beautiful.

Red nail polish today is a gesture that does not require a special occasion. It is no longer "saved for later," but enjoyed. And this new attitude makes the color not just a trend, but a symbol that style can be both bold and simple at the same time.

Read more:

Winter nail ideas 2025/2026 — elegant, modern, stunning

Selena Gomez’s angel manicure — how to recreate the viral look

Lemon nails — Everyone loves this new trend of Summer 2025