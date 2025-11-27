Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionTransportWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Transport
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion and beauty Pleated pants are the trendy winter alternative to a skirt

Pleated pants are the trendy winter alternative to a skirt

en
Publication time 27 November 2025 03:24
Updated 14:48
Trending pleated trousers — what the fashionable new piece looks like
Pleated trousers. Photo: freepik

This autumn, pleated trousers with tucks are once again in the spotlight. They softly accentuate the waist, add lightness to the silhouette, and look appropriate in almost any situation. To classic suiting fabric, this season adds corduroy, dense denim, smooth satin, and even leather, so finding your perfect pair has become easier.

This is reported by Vogue.

Advertisement

The most fashionable pleated trousers of the season

Louis Vuitton focuses on comfort — their brown pleated trousers are paired with cowboy boots and a thin turtleneck. The look turns out quite effortless yet original. Shades of pink or burgundy pair especially well with the brown palette, allowing you to freely play with color.

Pleated pants have become a trend — a stylish replacement for a skirt for winter - photo 1Pleated pants have become a trend — a stylish replacement for a skirt for winter - photo 1
Louis Vuitton. Photo from Vogue

At Nina Ricci, the approach is more creative: the tucks appear either at the front or on the side, creating soft draping. If you want a more "collected" look, simply choose a matching blazer and throw a fur coat over it.

Pants that are easy to create an image with
Nina Ricci. Photo from Vogue

Ralph Lauren offers leather pleated trousers — an option for those who like a touch of drama in their styling. Victorian-style blouses, leather blazers, and understated ankle boots pair well with them. Such a combination works both for the office and for evening outings.

Leather pleated pants are suitable for various occasions
Ralph Lauren. Photo from Vogue

At Brunello Cucinelli, everything traditionally looks expensive. The trousers take center stage, complemented only by a vest over a basic top and pointed ankle boots — enough to look neat and modern without extra effort.

When pants become the center of attention
Brunello Cucinelli. Photo from Vogue

At Hermès, they demonstrate that pleated trousers pair beautifully with knitwear. A soft sweater or thin jumper adds warmth, while the tucks create a neat and refined silhouette.

What pants go best with knitwear
Hermès. Photo from Vogue

Pleated trousers are a universal investment this winter. They are easy to adapt to your personal style: they work well with both structured and soft textures. And each time they give the sense that the outfit came together effortlessly. If your wardrobe still lacks such a pair, now is the perfect moment to find one.

Read more:

Tilda Swinton shows which pants suit everyone, always

Modernized ’70s jeans are this year’s standout trend

Jeans with a history — the model adored by Victoria Beckham

fashion trends look style pants
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information