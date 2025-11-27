Trending pleated trousers — what the fashionable new piece looks like

Pleated trousers. Photo: freepik

This autumn, pleated trousers with tucks are once again in the spotlight. They softly accentuate the waist, add lightness to the silhouette, and look appropriate in almost any situation. To classic suiting fabric, this season adds corduroy, dense denim, smooth satin, and even leather, so finding your perfect pair has become easier.

This is reported by Vogue.

The most fashionable pleated trousers of the season

Louis Vuitton focuses on comfort — their brown pleated trousers are paired with cowboy boots and a thin turtleneck. The look turns out quite effortless yet original. Shades of pink or burgundy pair especially well with the brown palette, allowing you to freely play with color.

Louis Vuitton. Photo from Vogue

At Nina Ricci, the approach is more creative: the tucks appear either at the front or on the side, creating soft draping. If you want a more "collected" look, simply choose a matching blazer and throw a fur coat over it.

Nina Ricci. Photo from Vogue

Ralph Lauren offers leather pleated trousers — an option for those who like a touch of drama in their styling. Victorian-style blouses, leather blazers, and understated ankle boots pair well with them. Such a combination works both for the office and for evening outings.

Ralph Lauren. Photo from Vogue

At Brunello Cucinelli, everything traditionally looks expensive. The trousers take center stage, complemented only by a vest over a basic top and pointed ankle boots — enough to look neat and modern without extra effort.

Brunello Cucinelli. Photo from Vogue

At Hermès, they demonstrate that pleated trousers pair beautifully with knitwear. A soft sweater or thin jumper adds warmth, while the tucks create a neat and refined silhouette.

Hermès. Photo from Vogue

Pleated trousers are a universal investment this winter. They are easy to adapt to your personal style: they work well with both structured and soft textures. And each time they give the sense that the outfit came together effortlessly. If your wardrobe still lacks such a pair, now is the perfect moment to find one.

