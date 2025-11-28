Trousers with an expensive look — models worth having

A girl in a stylish autumn look. Photo: freepik

As winter approaches, it’s not only radiators and utilities that need preparation — our wardrobe also requires its own "thermal insulation." While outerwear is more or less straightforward, choosing trousers often takes thought: some feel cold, others are too thin, and some are beautiful but absolutely unsuitable for frost.

That’s why Novyny.LIVE has gathered options that truly come to the rescue during the season when warmth and comfort matter more than simply looking good.

Advertisement

With the arrival of cold weather, skirts gradually take a pause, and trousers become the foundation of everyday outfits. They are more comfortable, warmer, and more practical. For this reason, it’s worth having several models that will "save" any winter day.

What to wear in winter — trousers that won’t let you down

White jeans

Denim is a piece that never goes out of style. This winter, designers and stylists almost unanimously recommend paying attention to white shades. They pair easily and look great with coffee and chocolate sweaters, coats, and puffer jackets.

White jeans. Photo from Instagram

Suede trousers

Social media is now experiencing a real suede boom — feeds are filled with looks featuring exactly these trousers. The fabric is warm, soft, and very cozy, while still looking modern. The most popular colors this winter: black and brown. Versatile, practical, ideal for everyday looks.

Suede trousers. Photo from Instagram

Knit trousers

This is about maximum comfort. Soft, warm, pleasant to the touch — a perfect choice for those who feel cold even under two blankets. Knitwear pairs well with puffer jackets, cardigans, oversized sweaters, and blazers.

Comfortable trousers. Photo from Instagram

In winter, these trousers look best with wool coats or faux fur jackets — stylish and contemporary.

Read more:

This cardigan beats sweaters this season — stylists are obsessed

Trousers that raise the bar — the chic alternative to denim

70s Palazzo pants are back in style — the trend everyone wants