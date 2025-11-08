The white shirt is back in the spotlight — designers are offering new interpretations

A girl in a white shirt. Photo: freepik

Since school days, every girl’s wardrobe was expected to include at least one white shirt. It symbolized neatness and discipline, and no "official" day was complete without it. Many years have passed — we’ve left uniforms and assemblies behind — yet the white shirt has stayed with us. And now, it seems to stand not for rules, but for freedom.

In the past, everything was simple: straight cut, clean lines, minimal details. But this season has shown that even in classics, there is room for new life.

The new forms of the modern white shirt

Designers have decided to update the familiar model, transforming it into something fresh, effortless, and full of character. Matthieu Blazy, the new creative director of Chanel, turned to the legendary French atelier Charvet — the same one that once made shirts for Coco Chanel. The result was loose silhouettes with voluminous sleeves and soft lines. The designer suggests wearing them untucked, paired with long asymmetrical skirts that cascade beautifully.

Stella McCartney took a different approach: she kept the classic top but added draped detailing around the waist. These shirts combine both strength and softness — they feel alive, fluid, and feminine.

Saint Laurent brings elegance with oversized neck bows, Carolina Herrera plays with subtle detailing between buttons, and Jacquemus scatters pearls as if hinting that restraint, too, can be luxurious.

Deconstruction has not been left behind either. Sacai and Stella McCartney created designs where the shirt seamlessly transitions into a windbreaker jacket — practicality and fashion finally united.

Maison Margiela, Alainpaul, Bottega Veneta — every brand adds its own touch, yet they all share one message: the white shirt is no longer about strictness. It’s about lightness, movement, and personal style. It’s no longer an "obligatory piece" — it’s your own story to tell anew each time.

