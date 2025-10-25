How to read Zara tags — what each label reveals about your clothes

Clothing at a Zara store. Photo: Instagram

On Zara clothing tags, you can find markings in the form of geometric shapes. These aren’t just random symbols—they are real helpers for fashion enthusiasts. They help indicate the size and fit of the garment, which is especially convenient for those who prefer online shopping.

What Zara tags reveal

Square: standard fit

This symbol indicates that the garment follows the standard size chart. You can confidently choose your usual size without worrying that the item will be slightly too small or too large.

Triangle: fitted garment

This means the piece may run small. If you see this marking on a Zara item, it’s worth considering one size up to ensure a perfect fit.

Circle: loose fit

A circle on the tag indicates that the garment may be slightly oversized or designed as loose-fit. In this case, you can pick your usual size if you like a relaxed silhouette, or choose one size smaller for a more tailored look.

Tag color system

Besides the shapes, the tag’s color and the text on it also carry meaning:

white tag with black text — low quality;

white tag with white logo — standard quality;

black tag with white text — good quality;

brown tag — high quality.

A tag can tell you everything about a garment. That’s why the stylist recommends carefully examining it to select the perfect size and ensure the quality meets your expectations.

